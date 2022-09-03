Roadblocks to RVing: What stops us from getting out more

When you think about roadblocks you probably envision the highway division’s series of cones, giant barrels, or wooden barricades. These are, of course, physical roadblocks. But what I’m talking about are the “roadblocks” to RVing, the things that keep RV owners from using their rigs more often.

An RVer’s dream

Prior to owning an RV, I dreamed of taking it out every weekend. We’d stay at local parks, maybe try boondocking, and take several longer excursions each year. In my dreams I envisioned an RV constantly on the move—exploring, sightseeing, and taking us to parts unknown.

The reality of owning an RV

We used our RV constantly during the first three years of ownership. Back then, we were involved with a faith-based group that worked to build churches and schools, as well as make improvements to youth camps. We practically lived full-time in our rig and absolutely loved it!

Then COVID hit and everything came to a whiplashing stop. Our RV went into storage, and we returned to life as it had been “pre-RV.” Since the pandemic ended, we’ve taken our rig out only occasionally. Yes, we still go to Florida for the winter months, but that leaves nine other months when we could be traveling, meeting new people, and seeing new places. So, what’s keeping us from RVing more? What are our roadblocks to RVing?

Rising costs

Right now, our number one reason for not taking more trips with our RV is higher prices. First, it takes more money to fill up our diesel fuel tanks. Secondly, many campgrounds have raised their rates due to inflation coupled with the high demand. (More on that here.)

What are we doing about this roadblock? We’ve decided that our Florida trip is a priority. To make that trip a reality we are cutting back on non-essentials and pocketing the results. For example, we no longer eat out. I’ve removed non-essential items from our grocery list. My husband is performing maintenance for our RV instead of hiring our dealership’s techs to do it. We’re determined to move past the “$$$ roadblock” and get to Florida.

Other roadblocks

Money is not the only reason folks give as a reason for not using their RV more. Here are a few more roadblocks to RVing:

Health constraints : It takes strength and agility to safely RV.

: It takes strength and agility to safely RV. Work considerations: Getting time off work can be problematic for some folks.

Getting time off work can be problematic for some folks. Family schedules . Balancing everyone’s schedules can be tricky (school, practices/games, social events, stix-n-brix responsibilities).

. Balancing everyone’s schedules can be tricky (school, practices/games, social events, stix-n-brix responsibilities). RV issues : Rig is too big, too small, needs repairs, etc.

: Rig is too big, too small, needs repairs, etc. Hassles involved: Packing/unpacking all the “stuff” needed, securing a campsite and more.

Finding a way

There are, of course, many other roadblocks to RVing. However, I’d like to think that for almost every roadblock, there is a solution. Maybe if we all put our heads together, we can problem-solve the issues that are keeping us from enjoying our RVs to the fullest extent.

To that end, what roadblocks keep you from RVing more often? Have you overcome some roadblocks to RVing? How did you do it? Share in the comments below. Then, please check back often and propose potential solutions to RVing roadblocks, too.

##RVT1068