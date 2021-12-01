Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Editor's Roadside Journal

Roadside dining: Bring on the robots!

By Chuck Woodbury
By Chuck Woodbury
ROADSIDE JOURNAL

FoodOne of my very favorite things to do on a road trip is to dine at roadside eateries — mom-and-pop cafes that have been around for decades. The very best ones, in my opinion, are the ones where the waitresses have been there “forever” as well. I am not being sexist by saying “waitresses” instead of food servers for the simple reason that 99 percent of the time the servers are women.

These cafes are one of a kind. There are no cookie cutter floor plans and familiar logos like those of McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Denny’s and the like.

William Least Heat-Moon, in his book Blue Highways, liked to rate the small cafes by how many calendars were on the wall. If there were four, he figured it was a good place to eat.

Sadly, it’s increasingly difficult to even find these old places. So we’re stuck with the same ol’ franchises wherever we go. Most are self-service — place your order at a counter, wait a few minutes, and then take it to a table. Some restaurants, like Denny’s, still have servers. But, maybe not for long. Enter robots!

In Dallas, she has a name, Janet. She’ll deliver your meal right to your table.

Some people aren’t happy being served by a robot. But, as you will learn in this short TV news segment, there are good reasons why restaurants are experimenting with this technology.

Watch the video. What do you think? Please leave a comment.

