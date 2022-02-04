Thursday, February 3, 2022

Editor's Roadside Journal

Roadside Journal: Sad! How often have you seen this along the road?

By Chuck Woodbury
ROADSIDE JOURNAL

How often have you driven by a scene like this? Reader Mark Schaffler sent this meme along. He wrote: “Too much reality in this description.”

As the proud holder of a driver’s license for more than half a century, I have seen this scene dozens of times, most often in construction zones. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Oh, yes, there are instances when there’s a reason why all these folks stand around, but there are plenty of other times when there is just a whole bunch of money being wasted, most often taxpayers’.

I even have personal experience. In my college summer vacations I fought fires for the
U.S. Forest Service. When we were not fighting fires (which was most of the time, unlike today where there’s one fire after another all summer and fall), we would perform odd jobs — repair tools, install road signs, improve campgrounds, clean pit toilets (oh, that was fun — and a bit of trivia, the women’s toilets were almost always dirtier than the men’s). But we did a lot of standing around, especially when our bosses were nowhere in sight.

So I have some experience with government work. But to defend my sometimes lazy behavior, we did work hard fighting fires.

