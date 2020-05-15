A wonderful, nostalgic book about the history of the family road trip

Published almost a year ago to date, “Don’t Make Me Pull Over: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip” by Richard Ratay is a wonderful, nostalgic story of the golden age of family road trips.

With the birth of America’s first interstate highways in the 1950s came the rush of the family road trip. Ratay and his family were a part of that packed-back-seat, souvenir-shopping, attraction-seeking era, and he’s here to tell you about it.

This informative, fun, and hilarious family narrative perfectly captures what it’s like to have a love-hate relationship with road trips, and why they were such an important piece of American history.

The Wall Street Journal writes, “Richard Ratay’s long-distance childhood adventures in his family’s giant land cruisers are at the center of Don’t Make Me Pull Over!, a breezy and warm-hearted ‘informal history’ of the great American family road trip…It all goes down like a cold lemonade on a hot summer’s day. Mr. Ratay is a charming raconteur who always seems to know just when it’s time to get us all back into the car with his big, quintessentially middle-class family.”

If you’re in need of a great new book, pick yourself up a copy here.

