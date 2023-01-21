By Chuck Woodbury

The article directly below was created in about 20 seconds using Artificial Intelligence (AI). I have not changed a word or even a single comma. Anyone with access to an AI website (there are perhaps a dozen now) could have “written” this and then posted it on a website or blog in a matter of a few minutes.

We have instructed Google.com, etc., to not show this article in search results. We are posting it here simply to illustrate what AI can do (and can’t do). In the case of the article immediately below in italics we think the results are acceptable with no significant errors. We welcome your thoughts, of course.

Here it is:

Is cooking in an RV harder than cooking in a regular home kitchen?



Cooking in an RV can be a bit different than cooking in a regular home kitchen, as RVs typically have smaller and more compact kitchens with fewer appliances and less counter space. This can make it a bit more challenging to prepare and cook meals, especially if you’re used to cooking in a larger and more well-equipped kitchen.

However, many RVs are now equipped with modern kitchens that include a range of features and appliances, such as a stove, oven, microwave, and refrigerator, which can make cooking in an RV similar to cooking in a home kitchen. RV kitchens are also often designed to be very functional and efficient, with features such as pull-out countertops and fold-down tables that can provide extra space for food preparation.

That being said, cooking in an RV can still be a bit more challenging than cooking in a home kitchen, especially if you’re planning to do a lot of cooking or if you’re not used to working in a smaller space. You’ll need to be more organized and mindful of the space you have, and you may need to get creative with how you store and use your kitchen appliances and tools.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that cooking in an RV can also be affected by the weather, since you’ll be cooking in a small and enclosed space, with no proper ventilation. So it’s important to be aware of the weather and plan your meals accordingly, to avoid overheating and stuffiness.

Overall, cooking in an RV can be a bit different than cooking in a home kitchen, but with a bit of planning and creativity, it can be a fun and enjoyable experience.

Now, here is another shorter article, also created with AI It was “written” in about 10 seconds. Again, I did not change a word. In my opinion the advice is ridiculous.

I asked:

Can I buy an RV with a garbage disposal in the kitchen sink?

Here what the AI spit out:

Yes, you can buy an RV with a garbage disposal in the kitchen sink. Many RVs are equipped with modern kitchens that include a range of features and appliances, including garbage disposals. Garbage disposals can be convenient for quickly and easily disposing of food waste, but it’s worth noting that they do require a power source and may not be suitable for all RV setups. When shopping for an RV, you can look for models that include a garbage disposal or consider installing one yourself if you wish to have this feature.

In case you are unaware, RVs never come equipped with garbage disposals. Imagine the “stink” of all that food rotting in your gray water holding tank.

So what do you think about these articles? Are you impressed with AI? Or does it scare you that so many articles are being written this way (some accurate, some wrong)?

P.S. Imagine the problems college professors are having with students writing term papers using artificial intelligence. I will tell you: they are having a huge problem!

Please leave a comment.