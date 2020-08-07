World War III: The mouse invasion continues (…or does mint oil work?)

By Nanci Dixon

In the never-ending saga of me versus mice (read what I wrote about this last week here), the mice were once again winning. We moved from Arizona to northern Wisconsin – away from the pack rats and scorpions but evidently not far enough away from the mice.

Sitting peacefully on the couch with my granddaughter, I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. As I screamed, I totally confused a tiny mouse that kept hitting its head on the wall trying to get away from me. As it exited under the counter I raced outside to get the mouse traps I didn’t think I would need again this year. After twenty minutes in the dark searching bay after bay, I found them tucked behind three plastic containers and the electric cord reel. Note to myself: Write down where you put stuff.

I set the jaws-of-death traps and one after another, they snapped. They don’t snap quietly. Until 2 a.m. they went off – six very small fatalities and one casualty. One big mouse was still wiggling in the trap and was too fat to pull out from under the counter. It escaped. I could only hope the escapee was mortally wounded and went outside to die.

The next day I pulled everything out from the bays and discovered a veritable hoard of acorns but thankfully no nest. Yet again, I filled more entrance spaces with steel wool and foam. I put a down a bag of Fresh Cab and plugged in a sonic repeller, pulled everything out of my cabinets inside and found a trail to the back of the cabinet where wires and plumbing come in. Cleaned, sanitized, cleaned… and cleaned again.

I started to search online and watched video after video on things that did not work – dryer sheets they slept on, Irish Spring they ate, lights just helped them see their way to food…

Wait! Here’s something new! Mint oil! Really? I found lots of options on Amazon but couldn’t get delivery deep in the north woods. Several people had said peppermint oil and cotton balls worked but I had never tried it – until now. Cotton balls saturated with peppermint oil are now everywhere! Our whole motorhome (even outside) smells like one big peppermint stick candy factory.

So far so good. The mice appear to be totally avoiding us and the smell. Maybe worth a shot? Here’s what I ended up using.

