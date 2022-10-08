Friday, October 7, 2022

Tell us about your rudest campground neighbors!

By Cheri Sicard
We want to know about your rudest campground neighbors!

Tell us about the rudest neighbors you ever had in a commercial campground and/or what behavior by inconsiderate neighbors in campgrounds drives you crazy. It might be bright lights late at night, laundry left sitting in the machines, barking dogs, loud music, or whatever.

We’re giving you the chance to rant about the rudest neighbors you ever had while RVing at a commercial campground and what made them so bad.

Commercial campgrounds are an investment these days. Sure they have lots of amenities, but you are also paying for those luxuries. So what could be more annoying, or should I say more infuriating, than having your trip disrupted or ruined by rude or inconsiderate neighbors?

When submitting an answer to this question please keep these points in mind:

  • Commercial campgrounds only this time please (we’ll cover public campgrounds and boondocking in future questions).
  • No names. We don’t want to publicly out anyone—just the stories, please. Feel free to change the names.
  • Try to keep answers as short as possible (less than 100 words is ideal, but if your rant is long, that’s okay, too).

We’ll do a follow-up article with a compilation of the results of the common annoying campground neighbor traits as well as post a collection of some of the more compelling comments.*

Let ‘er rip!

(*Comments might be edited for grammar and brevity.)

##RVT1073

