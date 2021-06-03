Reader explains the best driving-to-camping ratio rule

By Gail Marsh

I’ve learned so much from you, our readers! One of the best tips (for me) came from reader Snayte. He wrote:

“I have developed a rule that works pretty well for us for weekend or extended weekend trips. One night stay for each hour of driving.”

Isn’t that a great guideline to follow? Some RVers can take their rig for long, extended vacations. Others can’t afford to take time off from work or other obligations. Their RV experience is limited to shorter campground stays. In any case, the majority of folks who RV want their “time away” to be fun and relaxing. That’s hard to do if you feel as if you rush to the campground, frantically set up, and in a blink of an eye, it’s time to hitch up and make that long trek home. Our reader solved that problem with what I’ve dubbed “One-to-One RVing”.

Here’s how this tip works (according to our reader):

“If the campground is 3 hours away we make it a 3-day weekend, 4 hours for 4 days and so on.”

My hubby and I have tried this rule. We wholeheartedly agree with our reader, who explained the rationale for this idea:

“It really helps combat that ‘Gee, we just got here!’ feeling. As the driver, I feel like I get some time to relax rather than spending much of my free time towing.”

Thanks, Snayte! And thanks to all our readers who take the time to add valuable information to our ongoing RV discussions. You are the best!

Related:

Be safe and happy every day with the 3/300 rule

“Lonely Planet USA’s Best Trips (Travel Guide)”

##RVDT1614