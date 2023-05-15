Sunday, May 14, 2023

Rust: How to prevent it from damaging your RV

By Gail Marsh
Left unchecked, rust can quickly ruin more than just your RV’s look. You want to do everything you can to prevent rust on your RV. It has the potential to make your rig unsafe as well. Here’s why: 

  • Driving over roads treated with salt or other chemicals can leave salt deposits all over the underside of your RV. Left unattended, this can lead to corrosion. This corrosion can quickly form rust on the rig’s frame and joints, potentially compromising the integrity of the coach.
  • Similarly, rust will form if your RV is exposed to sea salt (even from the air). 
  • If you pick up a rock or otherwise scratch the protective coating on your RV’s exterior and do not address it, you may find yourself facing potential damage from rust.
  • Rust can also compromise the interior of your rig. Excess humidity inside your RV can lead to rust around windows, door frames, appliances and more. If you live or spend time in a humid place, you know how quickly this can happen. 

As with most trouble, prevention is the key to ending the nightmare of rust. To prevent rust on their RV, owners should:

  • Rinse the RV’s undercarriage regularly, especially if it’s been exposed to road salt or other corrosive chemicals. If your RV is regularly exposed to sea salt, it’s a good idea to rinse the underside of the rig once a month. Experts recommend adding baking soda to your rinse water to help neutralize salt’s corrosive effect.
  • Keep your RV’s exterior clean. Make frequent checks to look for bubbles and small scratches that may indicate potential rust damage.
  • Regulate the inside humidity of your rig. You can run the air conditioner to remove excess humidity, or run a fan to increase airflow. An open ceiling vent will help the humidity escape more readily. A dehumidifier can also help.

If you discover rust anywhere on your RV, you can:

  • Remove small areas of rust with a wire brush or a small piece of sandpaper. Then touch up the cleaned area with a rust-inhibiting paint.
  • Ask a professional to check any large areas of rust you find, especially if it’s on the frame of your rig. Rust can weaken the integrity of your RV and render it unsafe to drive. Have it checked out before you hit the road again.

