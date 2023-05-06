No need to plan your next RV trip! Artificial intelligence (AI) can now do it for you!

The world of travel has changed significantly in the past few years, with technology playing a significant role in how we travel, explore, work, and live on the road. A new innovation to hit the RV scene is AdventureGenie, an artificial intelligence trip-planning tool specifically designed for RVers. This AI technology simplifies RV trip planning by catering to the unique requirements of RV travelers while offering a personalized experience.

How AdventureGenie works

Founded by a former Microsoft senior technology executive, Scott Lengel, and veteran tech investor, David Greenberg, AdventureGenie uses next-generation technology to intuit what RV travelers want when planning adventures. The online tool harnesses the power of AI to provide users with comprehensive, timely information on RV parks, campgrounds, and amenities. The tool considers factors such as location, the traveler’s budget, preferred activities, and travel duration to create a customized itinerary that suits the preferences of each RVer.

Like all AI bots, AdventureGenie can adapt and learn from user inputs. As users provide feedback on their trips, the AI system becomes increasingly adept at understanding the traveler’s preferences, enabling it to deliver more accurate and tailored suggestions.

AdventureGenie’s commitment to users

A key advantage of AdventureGenie is its commitment to providing users with a seamless and enjoyable planning experience. By joining a user-friendly interface and an intuitive design, the platform is designed to ensure that even the most technologically challenged traveler can navigate and interact with the tool. This focus on accessibility extends to the AdventureGenie mobile app, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, allowing RVers to have all the information they need while on the road.

“We answer the three key questions on campers’ and RVers’ minds: What to do? How to get there? Where to stay,” said Scott Lengel, CEO of AdventureGenie.

“Our GenieTrips provide detailed itineraries for dozens of popular destinations. Our 25,000+ database of campgrounds, with the built-in magic of GenieSummaries, GenieScores, and GenieMatch, identifies the perfect campgrounds for each traveler. And our adaptable route planning tool creates customized routes, recommends AI-generated GenieStops along the way, and is fully integrated with our campground database and our GenieTrips.”

In addition to creating point-to-point travel itineraries, Genie offers customized trips, smart routing, campsite reviews, and reservations. Tell Genie where you want to go and its smart tech will do the rest.

You can play around and see how it works on the AdventureGenie website.

