RV and RV-related recalls for October 2020

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for October 2020 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2021 Basecamp 16 trailers. The information printed on the Federal Certification and Tire Placard is 255/55R18 – 50 PSI, when the correct information is ST225/75R15E – 80 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims” and 567, “Certification.” If inflated per printed information the tires could be underinflated, which can increase the risk of a crash. Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will install corrected labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 22, 2020. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Wildwood and Salem, and 2020 Sonoma travel trailers. The break-away safety switch may not be wired to constant power, which can cause the trailer brakes to not activate in the event of a trailer separation from the tow vehicle. If the brakes of the trailer do not engage, it can result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will rewire the breakaway switch, free of charge. The recall began October 13, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-909-873-3777. Forest River’s number for this recall is 67A-1230.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Dynamax Isata vehicles. Inadequate warmup protection can cause a lack of oil film on the engine connecting rod bearings while the engine is reaching operating temperature. This can result in engine damage and connecting rod failure, which could potentially puncture the engine block. A damaged engine block may leak oil, which can contact hot engine or exhaust components, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and FCA dealers will reprogram the engine calibration software to enhance the engine warmup protection, free of charge. The recall began October 13, 2020. Owners may contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1234. FCA’s number for this recall is W57.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Coachmen Sportscoach and Forest River Georgetown motorhomes. The P2K Bunk Bed System motor may fail, causing the bunk to fall from the stowed position. If the motor fails, the bunk may fall while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of injury or a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the bunk motor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 11, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at Sportscoach 1-574-825-8212 or Georgetown 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1237.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers. The flame on the cooktop may become inverted, due to the cooktop not being isolated from the furnace return air. An inverted flame can increase the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will add sealant to the gaps in the paneling that are allowing the return air from the furnace to cause the inverted flame, free of charge. The recall began October 15, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-534-3167. Forest River’s number for this recall is 72-1232.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Entegra Aspire, 2020-2021 Anthem and Cornerstone, and 2021 Reatta, ReattaXL, and Jayco Embark motorhomes built with Villa power seats. The power seat wiring may become chafed due to poor routing, and no protection, or melt from exceeding the 14 gauge wire amp capacity. Damaged power seat wires may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire. Jayco will notify owners, and the dealers will place the seat wiring in the loom and secure it with wire ties, free of charge. The remedy regarding the switch and exceeding the amp capacity is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 29, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903521.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021 Jay Feather X213 “J3” Baja type recreational trailers. The tire size and Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) information on the tire and certification labels may be incorrect, possibly resulting in the vehicle being overloaded. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Incorrect tire and GAWR information may cause the vehicle to be overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco mailed the corrected labels to owners. Owners have the option to replace the labels or have the repair performed at a dealership, free of charge. The recall began October 6, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-617-776-0344. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901523.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020 Hideout 290LHS recreational trailers. These vehicles were incorrectly built with 3500 pound axles and ST205/75R14D tires and rims rather than the 4400 pound axles and ST225/75R15D tires and rims as specified on the Federal Identification Tag. The incorrect axle, tires and rims can result in the operator overloading the trailer, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect axle, tires, and rims with 4400 pound axles, ST225/75R15D tires and matching rims, free of charge. The recall began October 16, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-388.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2021 Canyon Star and 2018-2019 Ventana motorhomes built on chassis supplied by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). The tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may come in contact with the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged. Extensive damage to the valve stem extension may result in a loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and DTNA facilities will repair the vehicles, free of charge. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 17, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 20V-529.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2021 Essex, Dutch Star, Mountain Aire, and London Aire motorhomes. The front leveling jacks may not be fastened correctly to the chassis, possibly causing the jacks to fail to support the weight of the motorhome. If the front jacks fail, an unexpected drop can occur, increasing the risk of an injury. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and repair the leveling jacks as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 28, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Last three years of recalls.

OTHER VEHICLES

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020-2021 530e, 530e xDrive, 530e iPerformance and X3 xDrive30e and MINI Cooper Countryman All4 SE, 2020 BMW i8, and 2021 330e, 330e xDrive, 745Le xDrive and X5 xDrive45e vehicles. Debris may have entered one or more of the hybrid battery cells during their production. The debris could result in a short-circuit, increasing the risk of fire or injury. The remedy is currently being developed. Until the remedy is available, drivers are instructed to not charge their vehicles. Drivers are instructed to not drive in manual mode, sport mode, and to not use the shift paddles. Owners were notified of the safety risk October 23, 2020. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019 Jeep Wrangler and Ram 2500, 2019-2020 Ram 1500 and 2020 Jeep Gladiator vehicles. In the event of a crash, a front seat belt retractor may not properly slow the occupant’s forward movement after locking. In the event of a crash, if the front seat belts fail to lock, there is an increased risk of injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front seat belt retractors, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2020. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W67.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2020 Ram 2500 and 1500 vehicles. The driver side mirror glass can detach from the backing plate and no longer provide a reflective surface. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” Missing driver side mirror glass reduces visibility and increases the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver side mirror glass, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 27, 2020. Owners may contact FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is W70.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling 2019-2020 Mercedes Benz and Freightliner Sprinters. The fuel line clamps may loosen and result in a fuel leak. A fuel leak can increase the risk of a fire. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will check the fuel hose clamp connections and tighten or replace the components as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 28, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3SCHELLLE.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019 F-250 and F-350, single rear wheel and dual rear wheel, 4X4 vehicles. The front axles may contain a wheel end yoke that was not properly welded to the axle tube end. An improperly welded axle may affect vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners and dealers will inspect the front axle wheel yoke weld location. If the weld is found to be inaccurately located, the axle assembly will be replaced free of charge. The recall began October 16, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S56

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 F-350 trucks equipped with 7.3L gas engines and ambulance prep packages. These vehicles were ordered with Wide Track rear axles, but were built with base (narrower) axles. Depending on the body installed by the body builder, the inner tires on the dual wheel rear axle may contact the body. Inner tire contact with the body could result in a tire blowout, potentially causing a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will rebuild the rear axle as a Wide Track axle on vehicles already built. For remaining vehicles, body builders will be given the option to accept the base axle and build a different second unit body that meets Ford’s specifications or have the rear axle rebuilt as a Wide Track axle, free of charge. Ford issued owners an interim notification on October 23, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S57.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge, and Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair vehicles. Due to a poor electrical connection, the rearview camera may intermittently display a blank or distorted image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” Reduced rearward visibility can increase the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 7, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20C19.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon vehicles equipped with either a 5.3L or 6.2L V8 engine. The output of the mechanical vacuum pump can decrease over time, decreasing the amount of vacuum/power brake assist. A decrease in brake assist can increase the brake pedal effort and distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the Electronic Brake Control Module, free of charge. The recall is scheduled to begin November 16, 2020. Owners may contact GM customer service at 1-866-522-9559, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438. GM’s number for this recall is N202300860.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and Cadillac CT4, CT5 and XT4, 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and 2020-2021 Buick Encore GX vehicles. Sensor connection contamination in the electronic brake boost system may cause an interruption of communication between the sensor and the brake boost system. If communication with the sensor is interrupted, the electronic brake boost assist could be lost. Extra pedal force will be required to slow and stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the electronic brake boost module, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 9, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223, or Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300. GM’s number for this recall is A202307260.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Kona Electric vehicles. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery may short-circuit. An electrical short in the Li-ion battery increases the risk of a fire. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will update the Battery Management System (BMS) software and inspect the Li-ion battery, replacing it if necessary, free of charge. Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the repair is complete. The recall is expected to begin December 11, 2020. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 196.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Range Rover Sport vehicles equipped with 19-inch wheels. The tire inflation pressure label and the tire placard label state the incorrect tire pressures for the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Failure to inflate tires to the correct pressure could lead to loss of vehicle stability and control, increasing the risk of a crash. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will apply the correct labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2020. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-369-1000. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N491.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2010-2011 Range Rover Sport vehicles. The upper cover on the rear spoiler may detach from the vehicle. If the spoiler detaches while driving, it can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will apply a new adhesive to secure the upper spoiler cover, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 30, 2020. Owners can contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-369-1000. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N499.

Shyft Group (Shyft) is recalling certain 2015-2019 Utilimaster Ram ProMaster fleet vehicles. The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear. The driver may be unaware of the actual gear position and unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of a crash. Shyft will notify owners, and FCA dealers will replace the transmission shift cable, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Shyft Group at 1-800-582-3454. Shyft Group’s number for this recall is 20-08.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2020 Highlander and Highlander hybrid vehicles. Incorrect seat trim covers on one or both of the front seats can prevent the seat-mounted side air bag from deploying properly. Improper deployment of the seat-mounted side air bag increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front seats and replace the seat trim covers as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 13, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-442-8696. Toyota’s number for this recall is 20TB14 / 20TA14.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2018 Volkswagen Golf R and Atlas, 2017 Golf Alltrack and E-Golf and 2016-2018 Passat vehicles. These internal use vehicles were sold without confirmation that they were built to all applicable regulatory requirements and may have been modified prior to sale. As such, these vehicles may fail to comply with the requirements of various Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Vehicles that do not meet all regulatory requirements may have an increased risk of a crash or injury to vehicle occupants. Volkswagen will notify owners and will repurchase the vehicles. The recall began October 6, 2020. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 01E9.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this month.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

