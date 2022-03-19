Saturday, March 19, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

RV antifreeze recalled for risk of methanol poisoning

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Many RVers winterize their vehicles with an antifreeze designed for RVs. When spring arrives, they flush their systems and all is well. If that’s you, here’s a warning that if ignored could, worst case, cause blindness or death. So pay attention.

The recall involves Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze products manufactured by Prestone for AutoZone. Only bottles filled with blue fluid in one-gallon, clear bottles with date code FT21281 on the bottom of the bottle below the back label are included in the recall. “Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze” is printed on the front of the bottles. If your bottle is filled with pink liquid, it is properly labeled, and can be used.

These improperly filled bottles do not have the mandatory cautionary label for products containing methanol, including that the vapors are harmful and the product can be fatal or cause blindness if swallowed. Also, the directions on the bottle for properly flushing a potable water system can fail to adequately remove the methanol, presenting a risk of ingestion. Products containing methanol pose a poisoning hazard through inhalation or if ingested.

If you used this product to winterize your RV, immediately stop using it and contact Prestone for a full refund and instructions on how to properly dispose of the product. Consumers who have already used the mislabeled product in any potable water system SHOULD NOT DRINK WATER FROM THE SYSTEM and immediately contact Prestone Products at 866-625-5322, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or online at www.prestone.com/recall or www.prestone.com and click on Safety Notice at the bottom of the page.

Did you enjoy this article?

If you enjoyed this article, found it interesting, funny, thought-provoking or if you learned something new, consider saying "thanks!" Our articles are funded primarily through voluntary donations from our readers. Without these contributions, we couldn't publish as many articles or newsletters as we do. So thank YOU!

##RVT1044b

 

Previous articleKZRV trailers recalled. Trailers may separate from tow vehicle

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.