RV blackwater shuts down gas station fuel pumps

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Add this to your “Sadder, but wiser RVer” file. An unnamed RVer pulled into a North Atlantic fuel station in Grand-Falls Windsor, Newfoundland, last Tuesday. Needing a spot of relief, he pulled up to the RV dump station, opened the lid, hooked up, and “bombs away!” Another service station customer noticed the earnest dumper, and mentioned it to the station attendant.

Here’s the problem: It appears the station didn’t have a dump station for RVers. Rather, the RVer had actually pulled the lid up on the regular gas fuel dump, set up for fuel delivery drivers to drop a load of GASOLINE, not black water.

The attendant immediately cut off the regular fuel pumps, and posted signs indicating that while diesel and a small amount of Supreme would be available, regular was out of stock. There would be that necessary delay for a pump truck to come and pump out the contaminated fuel and refill with clean gas.

This writing team recalls an incident on a downtown Idaho street some years ago. Pulling up to the city-provided dump station, the “nameless” dumper hooked up the sewer hose to their black water dump port, located underneath the floor. Having failed to check the security of the fitting, that same nameless one pulled the black water tank lever – and was instantly doused with some unspeakably foul liquid. We won’t go into that same individual having to strip down in public, while the other partner liberally hosed the unfortunate one down with a hose.

