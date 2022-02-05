Friday, February 4, 2022

RV boo-boos—Always good to use a spotter!

By Russ De Maris
By Russ and Tiña De Maris
How do you spell “entertainment” at the RV park? One sure-fire hit is to watch folks try to park their rigs. Some are just soooo disappointing. They roll those rigs in there without a hitch. But on the other hand… There are plenty of folks who just seem to be, well, born with all thumbs. It’s those that need a spotter that make for entertainment.

theaventuredetour on instagram.com

Not to belabor the point—after all, we’ve had an occasion or two that surely must have given the neighbors a guffaw or two. But this poor guy. Did he have a spotter? We don’t know—but if he did, the spotter must not have been on the hookup side of the rig. Not only did he “take out” the water connection, a close look makes it appear that an electrician will be needed for the fix.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. 

RV boo-boos – No pickup to pull fifth wheel? No problem!

