RV boo-boos: Backing up in the dark without a spotter

Reader Dennis G. got an emergency call-out. His aging mother had a medical emergency, and his Class A was the ideal choice for getting there. What wasn’t ideal was arriving at Mom’s place near midnight, and having to back into the driveway without a spotter.

Dennis’ Fleetwood Flair flattened his mom’s gutter. And the Flair’s rear trim also took a beating. He confesses, “I was so embarrassed that I hit the roof gutter on my mom’s house that I didn’t take a picture,” before taking the trim piece off the motorhome. We don’t have a “before the fix” photo for the gutter damage, but Dennis took after it with what tools he had on hand and a bit of paint.

But as for that rear cap cover. Which RV body shop would “take the prize” of trying to make that Class A look, well, “Class A” again? Dennis eschewed the idea of farming the job out. After he got the rig home, he removed the “ouched” trim piece and set about setting it to rights. “After drilling out tons of rivets, it took me a four to five hours to slowly press the trim back into shape with a wood buck, our 10-ton press, and some fine hammer work with hard wood dowels.” The results make his Fleetwood Flair look factory fine.

Don’t back in at night without a spotter

And as for Mom? “My 77-year-old mother is doing better now,” says Dennis. He does conclude with the moral of the story: “Lesson learned, don’t back in at night without a spotter.”

Spot an RV boo-boo, or have one of your own? We’d love to hear about it. Drop us a line using the form below, and include “Boo Boo” in the subject line.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

