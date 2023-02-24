RV boo-boos: Blue Bomber found at biker bar!

Traveling along the Blue Ridge Parkway, reader Bill S. encountered something that he “just couldn’t resist” stopping and taking a picture of. “Someone did a lot of work to convert this,” writes Bill. “It was at what can only be called a Biker Bar” in Laurel Springs, NC.

Spot an RV boo-boo, or have one of your own? Got a picture of a classic RV conversion? We’d love to hear about it. Drop us a line using the form below, and include “Boo Boo” in the subject line.

