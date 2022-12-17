RV boo-boos – Do you carry a ladder INSIDE your RV?

Do you carry a ladder INSIDE your RV? Lots of us have one, either tucked away in basement storage, or sometimes tied to the outside roof access ladder. But inside? We’re wondering if this scenario might cause us to think differently.

(Click on the image, then click on the left arrow for another view.)

On December 11, three emergency response agencies got a call-out to Highway 1 near Pomponio Beach, California. Yep, a nice Class A motorhome turned over there. What one of our readers noticed was the ladder sticking up from the driver’s window. Was it one of his? Did he carry a ladder inside his coach for just such an emergency?

Thanks to Greg Illes for bringing this one to our attention!

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1083