Friday, November 25, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeEditorials & Opinion
Editorials & Opinion

RV boo-boos – Class C, based on VW bus!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
VW bus

From the land that provides us with the amusement of kangaroos, wombats, and koalas, where else could you find a Class C motorhome built on a VW bus platform? Maybe Australians have more fun than we do in the 48.

Meet Audrey, the “2-berth automatic Retro RV and located in Dangenong Ranges, VIC.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Retro RV (@retrorv)

Audrey is just one of several most unusual VW bus-based rigs for rent in the Land Down Under. For as little as $150 (Aus) per night, intrepid campers looking for a fairly close-up experience with one another can rent an adventure rig like this.

“Audrey is magnificently presented and includes 12-volt lighting, full sized double bed, fridge freezer, running water, privacy curtains, fly screens to all windows, meals area and ample storage. Access to external cooking facility, roll out awning and exterior lighting.

“The perfect combination of 70s style, modern convenience and luxury.”

Knowing that we’re going to kick up a flurry of “That ain’t no Class C” arguments, then let’s pose the question. What is it? It’s obviously NOT a Class B “conversion van.” Yes, most Class C units have an over-the-drive-area pop out, with either a bed or maybe an entertainment center—and this has none. One pun-in-cheek RVer describes a rig like this as a “Class C–” and maybe that’s an apt description. Go ahead, hit us with your best shot!

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1080

Previous article
Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 125

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.