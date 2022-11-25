RV boo-boos – Class C, based on VW bus!

From the land that provides us with the amusement of kangaroos, wombats, and koalas, where else could you find a Class C motorhome built on a VW bus platform? Maybe Australians have more fun than we do in the 48.

Meet Audrey, the “2-berth automatic Retro RV and located in Dangenong Ranges, VIC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Retro RV (@retrorv)

Audrey is just one of several most unusual VW bus-based rigs for rent in the Land Down Under. For as little as $150 (Aus) per night, intrepid campers looking for a fairly close-up experience with one another can rent an adventure rig like this.

“Audrey is magnificently presented and includes 12-volt lighting, full sized double bed, fridge freezer, running water, privacy curtains, fly screens to all windows, meals area and ample storage. Access to external cooking facility, roll out awning and exterior lighting.

“The perfect combination of 70s style, modern convenience and luxury.”

Knowing that we’re going to kick up a flurry of “That ain’t no Class C” arguments, then let’s pose the question. What is it? It’s obviously NOT a Class B “conversion van.” Yes, most Class C units have an over-the-drive-area pop out, with either a bed or maybe an entertainment center—and this has none. One pun-in-cheek RVer describes a rig like this as a “Class C–” and maybe that’s an apt description. Go ahead, hit us with your best shot!

