RV boo-boos: A motorhome, a trailer, and a boat… What could go wrong?

The group that shared this photo may have shot the image in New Zealand. If so, we hope the practice won’t make its way to the U.S. Yeah, we’ve seen “doubles” with a fifth-wheel in combination, but never doubles trouble behind a motorhome, with everything hooked up with hitch balls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nz_motorhome_travel_group

Watch out for that propeller when heading into the gas station for a fuel up!

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1075