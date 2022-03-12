RV boo-boos: Fifth wheel through the drive-through? (Video)

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

To paraphrase an old mentor, “Some of the brightest people are RVers—but on the other hand….” Yes, sometimes you just have to scratch your head. We can see a motorhomer hitting an unexpected patch of black ice. Yes, sometimes you really can develop an LP leak at the wrong time. But taking the fifth wheel through the fast-food joint’s drive-through? Get real!

This “incident” (we can’t call it an accident, can we?) reportedly took place in Yuma, Arizona. Somebody’s stomach must have gotten ahead of his common sense. Better you should walk-through the drive-through in this case. We’ve run into locals who have an already low opinion of snowbirds—this could be one reason. If a still image isn’t enough, watch the video for yourself!

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

