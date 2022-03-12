Friday, March 11, 2022

RV boo-boos: Fifth wheel through the drive-through? (Video)

By Russ De Maris
By Russ and Tiña De Maris
To paraphrase an old mentor, “Some of the brightest people are RVers—but on the other hand….” Yes, sometimes you just have to scratch your head. We can see a motorhomer hitting an unexpected patch of black ice. Yes, sometimes you really can develop an LP leak at the wrong time. But taking the fifth wheel through the fast-food joint’s drive-through? Get real!

This “incident” (we can’t call it an accident, can we?) reportedly took place in Yuma, Arizona. Somebody’s stomach must have gotten ahead of his common sense. Better you should walk-through the drive-through in this case. We’ve run into locals who have an already low opinion of snowbirds—this could be one reason. If a still image isn’t enough, watch the video for yourself!

