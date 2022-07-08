RV boo-boos: Watch where you’re going or this can happen!

In this week’s news, we couldn’t help but notice the mental health professional who says everyone needs to regularly kick back and relax. As RVers, most of us are taking that prescription to heart. But it’s important to remember that kicking back and mentally dropping out is best saved for AFTER arrival and setup at the campground. If you should lose your focus on the road—well, all manner of bad things can happen.

Distracted eyeball focus

Witness the case of Will B. Taking to heart the necessity of kicking back, Will and family were headed to their very first Harvest Host stay. Their destination was a small Oklahoma winery. “At the time, we hadn’t yet begun to always look at satellite views and street views via Google Maps as we do today,” Will recalls. “I was looking at the trees for height and the area beyond the fence. ‘Where does he want us to park?’ ‘Will we clear those trees?’”

Will surely had mental focus—but his eyeball focus got a wee bit distracted. “I neglected to turn our fifth wheel wide enough to make the left turn,” Will relates. “Instead of easily clearing the ample drive, I turned the fiver over the ditch just before the entrance.” Will graciously shared a photo of the mishap. It’s clear the street-side tires are down in the dumps. What you can’t see is an additional problem. The rig’s stabilizer jacks are pinioned into the ditch, making an easy extricate impossible.

Looky-loos and a plumber

Adding to Will’s woes was this. “We were fortunate there was no major damage, but the entire (small) town must’ve turned out to watch the show that was us trying to get out.” Happily, the town not only supplied “looky-loos,” but help from an unexpected quarter. The local plumber, says Will, “figured out a way to get us repeatedly jacked up enough to get boards under the tires. I was even offered a beer. We lifted the jacks manually with a drill and ‘secret’ techniques.”

We can only imagine that the focus on those cold brews while withering under the heat of embarrassment made things a bit better. Look sharp everyone! Keep that focus!

If you’ve witnessed, or had your own, “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

