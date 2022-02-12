Friday, February 11, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Horror Stories
BlogsRV Horror Stories

RV boo-boos—A good attitude helps!

By Russ De Maris
0
good attitude

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Well, there’s just something about “mishaps” in the RV world. How we recover probably has a lot to do with attitude. The male-half of this writing team is trying to learn how to not stress and “go with the flow.” It’s a good attitude that’ll probably make for a longer life—at least one that’s more fun.

Great boondocking spot—or was it?

Reader Kenneth M. shares one of his full-time RVing experiences. Looking for a boondocking spot, he landed on what appeared to be a great spot: clear and flat. What Kenneth didn’t know was that the land had previously been developed, and later cleared. He spotted out the best place, then off he went on errands.

What happened next is the stuff of RVing nightmares. “When I returned after dumping my holding tanks, obtaining water and groceries, I parked in the same place as before”—unaware that the exact spot was on top of an abandoned septic tank! “My Land Yacht broke through the lid and sank to the frame. It took me all the rest of the day carrying rocks to fill in the void enough for me to use the leveling jacks ro raise the RV out of the hole, so I could add more rock until I was able to drive out. When the lid broke, it pitched the front of my rig up, and the left front tire was off the ground. Most of my belongings were rearranged also.”

Three weeks of good attitude

Then there was the time when the fan bearing hub “went south.” The radiator cooling fan was another casualty. Kenneth recalls, “I was parked alongside the Salome highway for three weeks and UPS and FedEx actually delivered the parts to me.”

Keeping a good attitude works. Kenneth winds up his story with a philosophical ending. “Full-time RVing is not always fun, but is certainly isn’t boring!”

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. 

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

RV boo-boos – No pickup to pull fifth wheel? No problem!

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1039

Previous articleLong RV servicing waits may be reduced by cultivating relationships with local shops
Next articleImportant lessons learned from RVing apply to other parts of life too

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.