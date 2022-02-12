RV boo-boos—A good attitude helps!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Well, there’s just something about “mishaps” in the RV world. How we recover probably has a lot to do with attitude. The male-half of this writing team is trying to learn how to not stress and “go with the flow.” It’s a good attitude that’ll probably make for a longer life—at least one that’s more fun.

Great boondocking spot—or was it?

Reader Kenneth M. shares one of his full-time RVing experiences. Looking for a boondocking spot, he landed on what appeared to be a great spot: clear and flat. What Kenneth didn’t know was that the land had previously been developed, and later cleared. He spotted out the best place, then off he went on errands.

What happened next is the stuff of RVing nightmares. “When I returned after dumping my holding tanks, obtaining water and groceries, I parked in the same place as before”—unaware that the exact spot was on top of an abandoned septic tank! “My Land Yacht broke through the lid and sank to the frame. It took me all the rest of the day carrying rocks to fill in the void enough for me to use the leveling jacks ro raise the RV out of the hole, so I could add more rock until I was able to drive out. When the lid broke, it pitched the front of my rig up, and the left front tire was off the ground. Most of my belongings were rearranged also.”

Three weeks of good attitude

Then there was the time when the fan bearing hub “went south.” The radiator cooling fan was another casualty. Kenneth recalls, “I was parked alongside the Salome highway for three weeks and UPS and FedEx actually delivered the parts to me.”

Keeping a good attitude works. Kenneth winds up his story with a philosophical ending. “Full-time RVing is not always fun, but is certainly isn’t boring!”

