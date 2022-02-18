RV boo-boos: Listen to the directions!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It takes a bit of intestinal fortitude—and humility—to own up to boo-boos. Witness the case of a “Rocky day RVing.” Michael H. had, by his account, “been on the road for a long time when we finally got to our destination,” a Montana campground. It’s a matter of listening—and following—the directions.

Annoying RV park managers

With decades of RVing under our belts, we have to agree with Michael’s view. He describes RV park managers as annoying when “They insist on taking you to your site and in some cases actually doing all of the hookups.” Hear! Hear! “Well, after the incident this year,” Michael writes, “I have a different view on this practice.”

So, long day in the saddle, you know the feeling. You’re about ready to drop asleep at the registration desk. The receptionist draws a little “follow this line” on the paper campground map to send you on your way. All you can think about is how long it’ll take to complete the hookups and finally get your feet up. So it was for Michael, when he “heard” the instruction of “go around the swimming pool.” He thought he was following the directions, all right.

“I jumped into the motorhome and executed what I thought was ‘go around the pool.’ It was an extremely tight left turn and I was watching very closely a pole on the passenger side, afraid the mirror might hit it, and not paying attention to what was going on in the rear.” Sounds sensible enough, but then, “The rear of the coach went up and down making a clunking sound.” You know that gut-sinking feeling!

Gather around!

The picture explains where that “clunking sound” came from. What happens next? “I was extremely embarrassed as people in the campground gathered around to see what was going on.” Yep, all male readers will probably shake their heads in agreement. Talk about an affront to one’s dignity!

Is there a way out of this fix without hiring of a tow truck? Helpful onlookers made suggestions. Move boulders? Too big, and too deep. Go backward? Michael could only envision that nasty “front tire” boulder rising up and embedding itself in a basement storage compartment. Go forward? “This was felt to be best option. With the help of the others directing in the front to make sure I wouldn’t hit the pole, and in back telling to keep going, I was able to get out with absolutely no problems or damage to the coach.” Following the new directions in this on-the-fly situation, success finally came.

The moral of the story? A sadder-but-wiser Michael says, “Pay attention when the instructions are given. And don’t feel bad if they guide you to your site and assist with the hookup.”

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

RV boo-boos – No pickup to pull fifth wheel? No problem!

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1040