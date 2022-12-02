RV boo-boos – Propane goes boom!

3 ( 3 )

A little propane leak is nothing to “sniff at.” If you smell propane in your rig, GET OUT, shut off the tank or cylinder valves, and air it out. We don’t know the outcome for the folks with this rig—we hope nobody was home at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your favorite RV guy (@rvrehabs)

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1081