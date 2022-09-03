RV boo-boos – Refrigerator fire ruins the whole day

Flat tires. “Check engine” lights. Full-up campgrounds. There are plenty of RV-related tricks that can make a road trip a challenge. But an RV refrigerator fire can ruin your whole day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You’re Favorite RV Guy (@cashforrvs)

Instagram poster, cashforrvs, put up a series of photos that bring that truth home. Be sure to click through all four of them. They posted these photos with the caption, “This unfortunate event happened because of the fridge over heating.” Well, we’d agree with overheating—to the superlative degree, if you’ll pardon the pun.

We previously posted on a device that dramatically reduces the chances of having an RV refrigerator fire. Check it out here.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

