Friday, September 2, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Horror Stories
BlogsRV Horror Stories

RV boo-boos – Refrigerator fire ruins the whole day

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
refrigerator fire

Flat tires. “Check engine” lights. Full-up campgrounds. There are plenty of RV-related tricks that can make a road trip a challenge. But an RV refrigerator fire can ruin your whole day.

Instagram poster, cashforrvs, put up a series of photos that bring that truth home. Be sure to click through all four of them. They posted these photos with the caption, “This unfortunate event happened because of the fridge over heating.” Well, we’d agree with overheating—to the superlative degree, if you’ll pardon the pun.

We previously posted on a device that dramatically reduces the chances of having an RV refrigerator fire. Check it out here.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form.

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1068

Previous articleNew column looks at RV service centers and repairs. Readers speak out on experiences
Next articleJohnny Robot Advice: RVer wants to marry Johnny

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the RVtravel Newsletter

Your information will *never* be shared or sold to a 3rd party.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.