RV boo-boos: RV industry poster child. NOT!

“Life’s an adventure—Go RVing!” So ran the slogan of the RV industry for some time. One self-described “inept newbie RV-lifer,” Jennifer, might be the candidate for exactly what the industry wouldn’t want to portray.

Jennifer attempted to take her new motorhome up a “ridiculous dirt path” in Idaho. She instead came close to tipping it over, and ended up lodged in a nearby ditch. Fortunately, a passerby stopped to help her out. When—in a nearly miraculous fashion—her cell phone worked in the back country, she was able to summon a tow truck to extricate her from the ditch. At least the cellular industry worked! She concludes, “For being so stupid, I sure am lucky.” [3 pictures]

Yep, life IS an adventure. Just try to keep the shiny side up!

