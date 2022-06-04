Friday, June 3, 2022

RV boo-boos: RV industry poster child. NOT!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
RV industry

“Life’s an adventure—Go RVing!” So ran the slogan of the RV industry for some time. One self-described “inept newbie RV-lifer,” Jennifer, might be the candidate for exactly what the industry wouldn’t want to portray.

Jennifer attempted to take her new motorhome up a “ridiculous dirt path” in Idaho. She instead came close to tipping it over, and ended up lodged in a nearby ditch. Fortunately, a passerby stopped to help her out. When—in a nearly miraculous fashion—her cell phone worked in the back country, she was able to summon a tow truck to extricate her from the ditch. At least the cellular industry worked! She concludes, “For being so stupid, I sure am lucky.” [3 pictures]

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jenifer Nii (@houseboxlife)

Yep, life IS an adventure. Just try to keep the shiny side up!

If you’ve witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. Remember, the RV industry needs more poster-children!

