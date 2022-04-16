RV boo-boos: Didja take off the toad brakes, Harry?

There’s a lot to be said for having an RV checklist. And using it. In this case, it may have saved money on tires, and certainly some embarrassment. Yep, it’s always good to remember to take the parking brakes off (and out of gear, as needed) when you start down the road with a toad behind you.

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. We toad you so!

