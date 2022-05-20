RV boo-boos: Rip off rear wall for ventilation?

If you need more air-flow ventilation through your RV, we recommend power vent fans. Don’t do as this poor fellow did. In a tight parking lot with his 40-footer, he “forgot how much of his trailer there was behind his axles.” Use the arrows on the image to click through to see more.

Well, one thing good. That light post protector proved its worth!

And then along came a long-haul driver…

An RVtravel.com reader also got his rig in a “tight squeeze” at a refueling stop. Robert B. says his family changed rides, buying their first travel trailer after having been Class A motorhomers. On their first trip out, relates Robert, “I turned left between the two gas islands and was shocked to see my trailer hugging the left island, tires up against the curb.” It’s a pickle that many of us can relate to!

Backing up, driving forward … nothing helped. It only made the situation worse. Happily, a long-haul driver stopped in. Following the driver’s advice, they unhitched the trailer from the tow vehicle and, using brute force, the truck driver lifted the trailer tongue off the tow ball and pushed the trailer backwards several feet. After that, the driver hopped in the tow vehicle and maneuvered it off the curb.

Here’s a picture of Robert’s rig, “after we got out of our ‘scrape’ and got safely camped.”

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. Your “ventilation” will help us breath easier in future issues!

