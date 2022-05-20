Thursday, May 19, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBlogsRV Horror Stories
BlogsRV Horror Stories

RV boo-boos: Rip off rear wall for ventilation?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
don't

If you need more air-flow ventilation through your RV, we recommend power vent fans. Don’t do as this poor fellow did. In a tight parking lot with his 40-footer, he “forgot how much of his trailer there was behind his axles.” Use the arrows on the image to click through to see more.

Well, one thing good. That light post protector proved its worth!

And then along came a long-haul driver…

An RVtravel.com reader also got his rig in a “tight squeeze” at a refueling stop. Robert B. says his family changed rides, buying their first travel trailer after having been Class A motorhomers. On their first trip out, relates Robert, “I turned left between the two gas islands and was shocked to see my trailer hugging the left island, tires up against the curb.” It’s a pickle that many of us can relate to!

Backing up, driving forward … nothing helped. It only made the situation worse. Happily, a long-haul driver stopped in. Following the driver’s advice, they unhitched the trailer from the tow vehicle and, using brute force, the truck driver lifted the trailer tongue off the tow ball and pushed the trailer backwards several feet. After that, the driver hopped in the tow vehicle and maneuvered it off the curb.

Here’s a picture of Robert’s rig, “after we got out of our ‘scrape’ and got safely camped.”

If you’ve seen, witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. Your “ventilation” will help us breath easier in future issues!

Click or drag a file to this area to upload.

Other stories by Russ and Tiña De Maris

##RVT1053

Previous articleBig recall on Ford F-series trucks. Airbag may not deploy
Next articleIs this your RV?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.