Gadget prevents RV catalytic converter thefts

By Dustin Simpson
If you haven’t heard, catalytic converter theft is a major problem on trucks and motorhomes. We want to introduce you to a product we sell and install called the CatStrap™. It just might prevent your vehicle’s catalytic converter from being stolen on your tow car, truck, SUV or RV.

Replacing a catalytic converter can set you back about $2,300, sometimes even more. This is a very expensive item. It might be covered under most insurance plans, but it can take months to get the part. Who wants to be waiting for a part or stuck dealing with trying to get the vehicle back and forth to the repair shop?

The CatStrap uses a high-temperature adhesive to stick to the pipe and the catalytic converter. You also secure it in several places to make sure it remains in place. The idea is that the high-strength cables inside the mesh outer wrapper will dramatically slow down the thief trying to cut the pipe. Further, the bright label could act as a deterrent and the thief might move on seeing this.

Class A and C motorhomes catalytic converter protection

Installation and price

The entire installation can be completed within 30-60 minutes, and with the cost of replacing a catalytic converter, is well worth the time and price of the CatStrap. This doesn’t include the cost of the U-bolt exhaust clamps, which we will determine the size needed once underneath the vehicle.

Installation prices at California RV Specialists.

  • Motorhome: Price varies, $550 to $600 without the Cateye Alarm (movement sensor and ear-piercing alarm).
  • Truck: Price varies, $350 to $400 without the Cateye Alarm.
  • SUV/Car: Price varies, $275 to $350 without the Cateye Alarm.

Why steal catalytic converters?

Easy money! It’s easy to steal a catalytic converter on many vehicles and even more so on motorhomes as well as large pickups and SUVs. Essentially, thieves simply slip under the vehicle with a skilsaw and cut the exhaust pipe on either side of the device. Then off they go with a haul of high-value materials to a place that will pay them for the metals or even the complete device itself.

What can you do about catalytic converter theft?

  • Park in secure, well-lit areas. (Unfortunately, this is not always possible.)
  • Install anti-theft products such as a CatStrap.

Hopefully, this gives you an example of products that are out on the market to help combat theft.

Watch the video below for a demonstration with, and without, a CatStrap.

Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner.
