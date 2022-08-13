RV Checklists: Campground setup

Check-in
- Check in at campground office. (Call ahead if you’ll arrive after office hours.)
- Request a campground map and receive your RV’s site assignment. Ask for directions to the site and drive to it.
Park
- Walk the site to check for ground debris, site obstructions (e.g., picnic table) or overhead obstacles (e.g., tree branches, power lines). Also, check the approximate levelness of the spot.
- Use a cell phone, walkie-talkie, or prearranged hand signals to help the driver pull into or back up into the site. (If driving a motorhome or other drivable RV and towing a car, boat, etc., unhitch the towed vehicle before backing in.) TAKE YOUR TIME! Continuously check to avoid hitting anything on the sides, front, or back of the RV.
- Check that you can access the electric, water, and sewer connections.
- Make sure there is enough clearance for your RV’s slides to extend.
- Chock tires.
- Place support blocks beneath landing jacks.
- Remove RV from truck (if it’s a fifth-wheel or travel trailer). Apply parking brake for drivable RV.
- Lower stabilizers for fifth-wheel or travel trailer. Use auto-levelers or hand-levelers as needed.
Power
- Check the power pedestal. Make certain the power is OFF.
- Plug your surge protector into the power pedestal.
- Insert your electrical cord into the surge protector.
- Turn on the breaker.
Water
- Attach inline water filter to the site’s water spigot.
- Fasten your freshwater line into the water filter.
- Hold the end of the freshwater hose as you open the campground’s water spigot. Let water flow through the hose until water is clear. Turn off water.
- Attach the end of your water hose to your RV’s city water inlet.
Sewer
- Attach your sewer hose to your RV’s sewer outlet.
- Extend the hose to the campground’s sewer connection.
- Fasten into place.
- Open the gray tank valve. (This valve will remain open until you’re ready to dump the black tank.)
- Keep the black tank valve closed.
Steps
- Before extending steps, move outdoor mat into place.
- Extend steps so that they will help secure the outdoor mat.
- Use a whisk broom to quickly sweep debris off steps and also any dirt that may be inside the RV entry.
Slides
- Check to see that your slides can be extended without striking anything outside the RV.
- Go inside the RV and look to see if, during travel, anything has moved to obstruct the slides. Move anything that’s in the way that might prevent safe slide extension.
- Extend slides.
Extras
- Set up your BBQ grill.
- Put camping chairs and/or propane campfire into place.
- Hook up your satellite dish (if needed).
- Roll out awning.
Inside
- Check for any damage that may have occurred during travel.
- Turn on air conditioner or furnace, if needed.
- Power on the refrigerator.
- Turn on the water heater. (You may want to purge the water lines of air before doing this.)
- Unfasten drawer/cupboard travel security bands.
- Light pilot in oven.
- Put down throw rugs.
Relax!
Download a copy of this checklist here and carry it with you on your RV travels.