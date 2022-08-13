RV Checklists: Campground setup

Check-in

Check in at campground office. (Call ahead if you’ll arrive after office hours.)

Request a campground map and receive your RV’s site assignment. Ask for directions to the site and drive to it.

Park

Walk the site to check for ground debris, site obstructions (e.g., picnic table) or overhead obstacles (e.g., tree branches, power lines). Also, check the approximate levelness of the spot.

Use a cell phone, walkie-talkie, or prearranged hand signals to help the driver pull into or back up into the site. (If driving a motorhome or other drivable RV and towing a car, boat, etc., unhitch the towed vehicle before backing in.) TAKE YOUR TIME! Continuously check to avoid hitting anything on the sides, front, or back of the RV.

Check that you can access the electric, water, and sewer connections.

Make sure there is enough clearance for your RV’s slides to extend.

Chock tires.

Place support blocks beneath landing jacks.

Remove RV from truck (if it’s a fifth-wheel or travel trailer). Apply parking brake for drivable RV.

Lower stabilizers for fifth-wheel or travel trailer. Use auto-levelers or hand-levelers as needed.

Power

Check the power pedestal. Make certain the power is OFF.

Plug your surge protector into the power pedestal.

Insert your electrical cord into the surge protector.

Turn on the breaker.

Water

Attach inline water filter to the site’s water spigot.

Fasten your freshwater line into the water filter.

Hold the end of the freshwater hose as you open the campground’s water spigot. Let water flow through the hose until water is clear. Turn off water.

Attach the end of your water hose to your RV’s city water inlet.

Sewer

Attach your sewer hose to your RV’s sewer outlet.

Extend the hose to the campground’s sewer connection.

Fasten into place.

Open the gray tank valve. (This valve will remain open until you’re ready to dump the black tank.)

Keep the black tank valve closed.

Steps

Before extending steps, move outdoor mat into place.

Extend steps so that they will help secure the outdoor mat.

Use a whisk broom to quickly sweep debris off steps and also any dirt that may be inside the RV entry.

Slides

Check to see that your slides can be extended without striking anything outside the RV.

Go inside the RV and look to see if, during travel, anything has moved to obstruct the slides. Move anything that’s in the way that might prevent safe slide extension.

Extend slides.

Extras

Set up your BBQ grill.

Put camping chairs and/or propane campfire into place.

Hook up your satellite dish (if needed).

Roll out awning.

Inside

Check for any damage that may have occurred during travel.

Turn on air conditioner or furnace, if needed.

Power on the refrigerator.

Turn on the water heater. (You may want to purge the water lines of air before doing this.)

Unfasten drawer/cupboard travel security bands.

Light pilot in oven.

Put down throw rugs.

Relax!

