RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1147

Today’s Thought

“To avoid criticism do nothing, say nothing, be nothing.” —Elbert Hubbard

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Happiness Happens Day.

Tip of the day

Does WD-40 attract fish?

Through the years, consumers have told the makers of WD-40 that they’ve caught some of the biggest fish ever after protecting their fish hooks and lures with WD-40. Well, maybe not. “We believe this legend came from folks assuming that the product must contain fish oil since it appears to attract fish,” said the WD-40 experts, then adding, “Sorry, Charlie, it just ain’t so.” While WD-40 can be used to help protect fishing equipment from rust and corrosion, the WD-40 company does not recommend using it to attract fish.

So what can WD-40 do that may surprise you?

Reader Poll

Trivia

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the geographical center of the North American continent is in Rugby, North Dakota. A 21-foot stone obelisk built by the Boy Scouts in 1932 marks the spot.

Website of the day

Propane Finder: Most of us need propane for our RVs. Sometimes it’s not easy to find a place to refill our tanks. This online directory may come in handy.

And the survey says. . .

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• About 80% smell offensive odors from their holding tanks, but 52% only rarely.

• Thirty-eight percent always carry a firearm with them on their trips. Forty-six percent never do.

• When they have full-hookups they use their RV’s shower (not the campground’s) all or most of the time.

Leave here with a laugh

A grasshopper sits down at a bar. The bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” The grasshopper replies, “Who names a drink ‘Steve’?”

