RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1147

Thursday, August 8, 2019
Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and small-space living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you.
When you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? We get a tiny commission on what you purchase (which at the end of the month add up to help us pay some bills). Thanks.
U.S. shoppers • Canadian shoppers
If you are not already receiving an email reminder about each new issue of this newsletter, sign up here.
Today’s Thought
“To avoid criticism do nothing, say nothing, be nothing.” —Elbert Hubbard
Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Happiness Happens Day.
Tip of the day
Does WD-40 attract fish?
Through the years, consumers have told the makers of WD-40 that they’ve caught some of the biggest fish ever after protecting their fish hooks and lures with WD-40. Well, maybe not. “We believe this legend came from folks assuming that the product must contain fish oil since it appears to attract fish,” said the WD-40 experts, then adding, “Sorry, Charlie, it just ain’t so.” While WD-40 can be used to help protect fishing equipment from rust and corrosion, the WD-40 company does not recommend using it to attract fish.
So what can WD-40 do that may surprise you? Click here to find out.
Reader Poll
Helpful resources
• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.
• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.
• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.
• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.
• LATEST RV RECALLS.
Trivia
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the geographical center of the North American continent is in Rugby, North Dakota. A 21-foot stone obelisk built by the Boy Scouts in 1932 marks the spot.
Website of the day
Propane Finder: Most of us need propane for our RVs. Sometimes it’s not easy to find a place to refill our tanks. This online directory may come in handy.
Going full-time? Need a home base? This is the best.
New and interesting finds at Amazon.com. Wow! It’s fun exploring here.
Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the 50 states. Essential reference.
And the survey says. . .
We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:
• About 80% smell offensive odors from their holding tanks, but 52% only rarely.
• Thirty-eight percent always carry a firearm with them on their trips. Forty-six percent never do.
• When they have full-hookups they use their RV’s shower (not the campground’s) all or most of the time.
Make your shades look like new again!
Are the pleated shades in your RV showing their age? Here’s some good news — they can be restrung! This inexpensive kit from United Shade fixes up to five 36″x36″ shades. The kit includes easy-to-follow illustrated instructions, and your shades will look brand-new. Learn more or order.
Leave here with a laugh
A grasshopper sits down at a bar. The bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” The grasshopper replies, “Who names a drink ‘Steve’?”
Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.
Hungry? Best beef jerky you’ll find. Great snack.
Become a Member!
This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.
Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage
Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping and NEW RV Crashes and Disasters.
CLUBS & USEFUL ORGANIZATIONS
PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.
• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.
• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.
• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.
• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.
• No park Walmarts. Best directory of stores that do not allow overnight stays with RVs.
RV Daily Tips Staff
Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.
ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Emily Woodbury at advertising(at)RVtravel.com.
Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.
Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.
This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com
Survey of the Day: Nope, haven’t subscribed to a Printed Newspaper in years. Used to get the Sunday only paper, mainly for the Ads and Sports section.
But, since the internet has all the news I need, no sense wasting money on more landfill waste. Plus the fact, as is often said: “If it’s on the Internet, It must be true”! Right? LOL!
Stopped subscribing to our paper in 2015 when the journalism became one sided continuously!
Can’t recall the last time I picked up a news paper to read.
Gary, you probably read Bernard Goldbergs books “Arrogance” or “Bias” about how the lefty Liberal CBS concocts the News for you. I wouldn’t give up knowing what’s going on in this world because of the Liberal takeover – it just makes it easier for them when we do.
daily local paper does not exist here. local rag is local in name only, printed in northern alabama, editorial staff in mississippi, news articles from other publications. buy sunday edition only for ads and funnies,
local weeklies carry actual local news.
I religiously subscribed to a daily newspaper everywhere i lived for over 30 years. I cut it off cold turkey 8 years ago when the daily leftist propoganda became just too disgusting. It was a very difficult habit to break, but i dont regret it a bit.
Haven’t read a real newspaper in decades and I used to deliver newspapers back in the late 50’s.
I may be old fashioned in this day of electronic media, but I love my morning coffee and newspaper. Politics aside, the paper contains way more news and info than I’d ever read on the internet, as well as cartoons, puzzles, obits, local sports and activities, etc. The first thing I do when visiting a new place is to look for the local paper. They’re not easy to find these days and it’s sad to see them fading away.
Use WD40 on all moving parts on car doors, trunk locks, hinges, and good locks and hinges. Do not use on rubber components. Good for any door hinge or lock in your house. By the way WE means water dispersal and 40 means it was the 40th mix of chemicals,
Our newspaper is too expensive, besides being bias. Would love to read both sides!!
Marilyn, the trick is to go down to the library, take out a membership and subscribe to Press reader (free with your library card) Press reader gives you access to over 6000 print publications daily at your finger tips. I haven’t bought a newspaper in a decade, thanks to this service. I know what’s going on from New York to LA to Vancouver -to Halifax Canada and around the world. FREE, for my $7/00 library card..
Don’t like reading bias news…..there are two sides to every story. Also our newspaper to too expensive for what we get.
I read the newspaper every day, the first section I read is the Comic section, then for a good laugh I read the Editorial section, then the rest of the paper if I have time and finally the Obituaries to see if my name is in there.
Subscribe to the local newspaper here published once a week, also get the news from my home town area on line , quit the sentinel years ago when it became too expensive and political, don’t miss it.