RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1153

From the editors of RVtravel.com, “The RVers’ Voice of Reason.”

Tuesday, August 20, 2019



Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and small-space living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you.

When you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? We get a tiny commission on what you purchase (which at the end of the month add up to help us pay some bills). Thanks.

U.S. shoppers • Canadian shoppers

If you are not already receiving an email reminder about each new issue of this newsletter, sign up here.

Today’s Thought

“If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. The vision pulls you.” —Steve Jobs

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day.

Tip of the day

Why do RV generators surge?

Asked to the RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer

I recently purchased a toy hauler with a generator with only 27 hours on the meter. At first the governor appeared to be sticking, due to what I believe was bad fuel (varnished). I sprayed the carburetor with a cleaner and it ran fine for a while. The idle still surges with no load applied, and if I put a heavy load on it, it seems to get better. The butterfly plate at the front of the carburetor, when pushed down manually, makes it run smooth. Any ideas? —Mike C., Newbury Park, Calif. Read Gary’s response.

Reader Poll

STAY ORGANIZED! Shop Amazon’s best-selling small space organizers here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Trivia

The City Museum of St. Louis is home to the world’s largest pair of underpants.

Website of the day

Molded Lightweight Fiberglass RV

This website is for those who are looking for, or who own, molded fiberglass travel trailers. Various topics include maintenance and repair, towing, modifications, and almost anything else related to molded fiberglass travel trailers. Share your knowledge and experience. Check out the various rallies posted by members. Find out how other experienced eggheads repair electrical, plumbing, and all those other little things that may need attention. Post information on molded fiberglass travel trailers for sale or wanted. Classifieds are free to public members.

Today’s category with many interesting articles:

Camping and Parks

And the survey says. . .

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Sixty percent pay to have the oil changed in their RV or tow vehicle.

• Thirty percent rate their experiences with Good Sam’s Roadside Assistance Program as very good or excellent. Fifteen percent described it as good and 20 percent as poor.

• Fifty-five percent own RVs 31 to 40 feet long. Only six percent own RVs of 20 feet or less.

Leave here with a laugh

A recent scientific study showed that out of 2,293,618,367 people, 98% are too lazy to actually read that number.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping and NEW RV Crashes and Disasters

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Emily Woodbury at advertising(at)RVtravel.com.



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com