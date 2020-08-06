By Russ and Tiña De Maris

RV industry powerhouse, Gigi Stetler, is taking on Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis. Can you help her? If you’ve been victimized by Lemonis in a business deal, Gigi’s lawyers want to hear from you. Referring to Lemonis in his self-dubbed title, “The Profit,” Stetler puts it this way:

“False Profit”

“Unfortunately, Lemonis is the false profit. Every week I get contacted by individuals who have fallen victim to Lemonis’ predatorial and unscrupulous business tactics. Some have been outlined in an incredible Inc. exposé by Will Yakowicz, but since CNBC has yet to remove him from “The Profit,” it’s time to protect other businesses and individuals before they are preyed upon by Lemonis and also destroyed,” said Stetler.

Stetler says she’s seen what she calls Lemonis’ unscrupulous and deceptive business practices involving Camping World, the RV giant owned by Marcus Lemonis. Stetler says she often hears from former Camping World customers. They frequently complain about having bought defective, lemon RVs from the industry giant. She says these Camping World customers often spend months trying to get these defective RVs serviced. Sadly they often have no success. Stetler also makes this dynamite claim: That she has proof that some RVs are sold as “new” at Camping World are actually pre-owned units with multiple problems.

“It’s the same pattern over and over again. I even know somone who has contemplated suicide because of the financial damage Lemonis and Camping World has done to their life. Lemonis needs to be stopped and held accountable for his egregious actions,” said Stetler.

Suits Filed Against Marcus

Lawsuits were recently brought against Lemonis. In this case not by unhappy RV customers, but a couple of folks who had other dealings with Mr. Lemonis. Two people who made appearances on Lemonis’ TV show, “The Profit,” Nicolas Goureau and Stephanie Menkin are now suing him. Goureau and Menkin are asking for millions in a case. They claim that instead of helping them grow their company, they allege Lemonis tried to get them to invest huge sums in a scheme where he would control their company. The end goal, they claim, is that he would bring the new company to financial ruin.

Stetler is seeking anyone who feels “victimized” by Marcus Lemonis to contact her attorneys. Contact via e-mail, lockelaw@thervadvisor.com. Additionally, anyone who might have information that can assist in making a case against Lemonis is also asked to make contact.