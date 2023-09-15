RV dealer sues customer for defamation over online reviews

Online reviews and legal challenges in the RV industry

A recent lawsuit by Vancouver Island-based RV dealer Big Boy’s Toys Ltd. against customers Marcus Willard and Lisa Redl is an illustration of the legal complexities associated with online reviews and the public airing of customer complaints. Customer dissatisfaction with RV quality and after-sale support has increased dramatically over the past two years, adding yet another layer to the burgeoning landscape of RV-related lawsuits.

Premier Finance Ltd. d/b/a Big Boy’s Toys Ltd. vs. Marcus Willard and Lisa Redl

Big Boy’s Toys Ltd. took legal action against Marcus Willard and Lisa Redl for statements the couple allegedly made on multiple online platforms. Willard purchased an RV for around $50,000 in September 2022, and later reported a concern about a leaky window in December 2022 through Big Boy’s Toys’ customer support message system. The RV dealer claims that the couple did not maintain the RV as instructed in the service and owner’s manuals and accuses them of defamation through their online complaints.

Legal precedents, similar cases

Although not an RV-related case, another British Columbia lawsuit, Longhouse Specialty Forest Products vs. Ginther, was based on the contents of two negative reviews that Ginther posted in 2017 and 2018. The Plaintiff successfully argued that the reviews damaged Longhouse’s reputation and caused it financial losses.

In a judgment for plaintiffs entered by the B.C. Provincial Court in August 2022, the judge ruled that Ginther’s posts about Longhouse Specialty Forest Products were defamatory because they were both untrue and malicious—a key determinant of liability under most Western defamation laws. Malice and intent to harm another party is defamation; the principal affirmative defense in a defamation suit is that the alleged defamatory statements are true.

The gray area of online reviews and defamation

The Big Boy’s Toys lawsuit brings to light the question of what constitutes defamation in the digital age. Businesses increasingly find themselves at the mercy of online reviews, which can significantly impact their reputation and revenue. However, it’s essential to note that not all negative reviews are defamatory per se; they must contain false statements that damage the reputation of the business.

The Big Boy’s Toys lawsuit against its customers was filed in British Columbia, Canada. It is important to note that Canadian law differs from U.S. law on the issue of defamation. In Canada, plaintiffs do not have to prove falsity or malice, and the burden of proof is on the defendant; in the U.S., the burden is on the plaintiff. These key differences are why we are seeing more lawsuits in Canadian jurisdictions than in the USA. However, defamation suits are not unheard of in U.S. courts.

The importance of proper maintenance

The lawsuit also emphasized the role of timely and proper service and adhering to the maintenance procedures set forth in the owner’s manual in the maintenance of your RV. Failing to adhere to these guidelines can void warranties and form the basis for legal action, as seen in the Big Boy’s Toys case. RV owners need to be vigilant about maintaining their vehicles according to the specifications to avoid problems when seeking technical and product support and demanding repairs from dealers.

A complex landscape

The intricate interplay between legal compliance, customer satisfaction, and online reputation management in the RV industry has been strained since the industry experienced very high demand and hit its production peak in 2021-22. We’re now in an era where online reviews can make or break a business, thus, it’s crucial for both consumers and businesses to be mindful of the legal implications of their actions. Understanding the law will better protect RV buyers by enabling them to avoid posting derogatory information online if the intent of the post is to harm a party in a dispute.

