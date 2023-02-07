RV dealers discuss changes in RV buyers post-pandemic

In this 19-minute video from RVbusiness.com, recorded on Feb. 5, three RV dealers talk about the current retail sales market, and the challenges they face. In general, the dealers say that today’s buyers are taking more time and being more cautious in making a buying decision.

The dealers are still selling RVs, but the effort to sell them is more challenging than the last two years.

One significant challenge is selling the many 2022 models that remain on their lots. Dealer Jason Friesen of Winfield, British Columbia, reports that he has heard that the inventory of some Canadian dealers is as high as 60 percent. With 2023 models now on the market, it’s important those dealers move out the old stock. Read between the lines and that means greater bargaining power for RV buyers willing to buy last year’s model.

Another notable development, the dealers agree, is the increasingly younger age of new RV buyers. They believe that’s a good thing because these newbies have decades ahead of them when many will likely purchase additional RVs. Dealer Ken Eckstein of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, Ind., said he was surprised to see an increase in older first-time buyers, as well.

Arizona dealer Rob Crist worries that buyers of the cheap, lesser-quality RVs he and other dealers were forced to sell during the Pandemic to satisfy demand may be so dissatisfied with their RV experience that they leave the market entirely.

“I think the biggest two clouds over the immediate future in our industry are the quality of the units we put out the last two years as an industry and the pricing of what we’re charging for our stuff today,” said Eckstein.

The dealers agree that when interest rates begin to lower, the sales of RVs should pick up again.

Click the video to play it.