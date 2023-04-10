New RV dealership is size of 3 football fields

National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC) has officially opened its largest facility along I-40 in Lebanon, Tennessee, outside of Nashville. A grand opening event is scheduled June 20 to 22.

The size of three football fields, the dealership provides a complete package of concierge-level services including sales, service, indoor storage and washing and detailing. It also operates a paint and body facility at 312 Babb Drive.

The dealership can house more than 600 RVs onsite between sales, storage and service. Gas and diesel motorhomes from eight different manufacturers are sold, including American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Grech, Entegra, Newmar, Pleasure-Way and Winnebago. The dealership includes 19 service bays and 24 camping spots for RVers with their RVs in storage or who are there for service.

Concierge indoor storage

The facility includes an indoor, temperature-controlled facility with advanced security. Plus, as part of its concierge storage, each RV gets individual attention. Technicians periodically start the engine and change tire position to prevent flat spots. RV owners can also choose to have routine chassis and motorhome maintenance, collision repairs and paint and body work performed.

NIRVC will prep the RV for travel so customers can immediately hit the road. For no additional charge, staff will check and adjust the tire pressure, make sure the batteries are charged and serviced, fill the freshwater tank, turn on the refrigerator and complete all other requested services.

