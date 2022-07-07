Is your RV a death trap? For some RVers, the answer could be ‘yes’

Recall notices just posted indicate a continuation of the delays of notifications to owners of RVs that are being recalled due to dangerous deadly defects. These range from fire dangers to crash accident risks of overloading because of axle and tire pressure rating errors.

The time it takes from an RV company merely investigating a potential problem to sending a notice out to the owners of that make/model/year RV is not getting shorter. Comparisons of recalls announced during the last 45 days show that it is getting longer. Meanwhile, RV owners continue to take their RVs down the highway on their way to other sights to see—completely unaware that they may be riding in a death trap.

Recalls about manufacturers’ convenience

The recalls announced just in the last few days are a good example of manufacturers caring more about handling defects in a manner that they may find convenient and profitable, regardless of the danger to consumers who are their own customers.

NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the federal safety agency in charge of vehicle recalls, should not be taking lip service from the RV industry when it comes to notifying owners of deadly defect RVs, but it looks like it is doing exactly that. In one case, with KZ RV, owners won’t even be sent notice of their RV’s defect until 58 days after NHTSA was notified of the defect. When you look at the averages for recall investigation processing, according to what the factories are telling NHTSA, it doesn’t look any better:

Federal Recall law makes it illegal for an RV manufacturer “to sell, offer for sale, import, or introduce or deliver into interstate commerce” an RV that contains a safety defect once they have notified NHTSA about the defect. So where do you think the replacement parts go first—the ones in owners’ hands, the ones at the dealerships, or the ones sitting at the factory about to be shipped out?

And just how much does that delay getting repairs done for RV owners—who are actually driving down the highway, not knowing they are flirting with disaster—potentially cost the owners? What’s wrong with the picture? What will it take to reorder the factory priorities? Why isn’t NHTSA doing something about the extended delays in sending the defect notices to owners? And, pray tell, why isn’t RVIA or RVDA doing anything about it?

Maybe it’s because a person has to think something is wrong before one will try to figure out what to do about it.

Ron Burge is the nation’s leading expert on RV lemon law. He can be reached at RvLemonLaw.com.

