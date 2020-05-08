You shared your RVing dream trips. Here they are – Part 1

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Earlier we asked penned-up readers to tell us about their RV dream trip. We were deluged with dreams, and now get the chance to share some of them with you. From the simple to the sublime, you all have something on your minds. We’ll share a few dreams each week for the next bit of time and, in the end, there’ll be a moral for us.

Chasing history

Al Hubbard dug back in his memory to the ’50s when he watched a documentary about a couple of guys and a small boat who headed out to Florida’s Dry Tortugas islands and the amazing unfinished Fort Jefferson. “Quite young at the time,” Al writes. “The story was deeply etched in my memory, and a trip to Fort Jefferson sits alongside a trip to Oak Island as the only two real items on my bucket list. I may drag the camper up to Oak Island, but ‘Fort J’ will have to be a Hampton Inn Hopper!”

Mike Boncheck also has a dream based on the past. “The first time my wife and I traveled this great country together was right after I retired in 1994,” he recalls. “We had a Dodge conversion van that I outfitted with an electrical outlet inside.” They took off, wherever the road would take them – for what must have seemed like a very short seven weeks. They want to “retrace our steps of yesteryear, but this time we do have an RV.”

With the screen name Squaredancer, one reader says her dream trip with her hubby will take them to Kings Mountain, South Carolina. “Two of [his] fifth-generation grandfathers fought there in the Revolutionary War,” she writes. “We want to find more information about them, and hoped to do so this summer.” But like too many other plans, the pandemic intervened. They’ll make short trips from park to park this year. South Carolina will wait.

We’ll share more of your dreams, next week.

