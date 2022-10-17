Sunday, October 16, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Dry-rotted floors in RVs and what it would take to fix them

By Dustin Simpson
0
A customer sent in a photo of their RV's dry-rotted floors
The area taped off with green tape is dry rotted flooring.

Last week, our RV repair shop received the below email from John W. regarding his RV’s dry-rotted floor:

Hello,
We have a Riverside Retro 186R with an area of rot in the subfloor. I know you guys are busy, but you come highly recommended and I would appreciate an estimate for repairs. I can bring the RV to you for an estimate if needed. I’ve included a photo, the rot is in the area marked by green tape.
Thank You, John

Dry-rotted floor

Well, John and others, join me as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. In this video, we share our initial thoughts on how extensive the water damage may be in the dry-rotted floor and what it would take to fix.

This is good information to remember in case this happens to you and your RV. Water damage is common, so if it happens, know how to take care of it before it gets worse!

****

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT1971

Previous articleIs this your RV?
Next articleRVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): How many batteries are in a tank of propane?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.