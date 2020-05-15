RV Education 101: RV Buying Tips: What size RV is best for you?

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

RV Buying Tips: What size is best for you?



After you determine the best type of RV for you, consider what size RV works best for you. When I sold RVs, it was common for folks who never owned one to be a little intimidated by the size of RVs. The thought of towing a 30-foot trailer can be intimidating, so people decide on a 22-foot model instead, only to realize it is too small.

The same is true of buying an RV that is too large. Consider how and where you plan to travel and camp, and how many people will be in the RV. You don’t want a really large RV if you travel off the beaten road, and camp in state parks. And you don’t want an RV that is too small if you travel cross-country with your entire family.

All of these considerations will help in making an informed decision on the right size RV for you.

Mark Polk's tech tips are posted every Saturday in the RV Travel Newsletter and every Wednesday on the RV Daily Tips Newsletter.

