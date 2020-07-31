RV Education 101: Don’t overload your RV fridge

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

One common mistake RV owners make is to over-pack RV absorption refrigerators with food. There needs to be space between the food to allow air to circulate throughout the compartment. In most situations, you will have access to a store where you can buy food, so a three-or-four-day supply should be enough.

To assist with air circulation, you can purchase an inexpensive battery-operated refrigerator fan. Install the batteries in the fan and place it towards the front of the refrigerator compartment, blowing up. The fan will improve the efficiency by circulating the air, and it will reduce the initial cool-down time by up to 50 percent.

