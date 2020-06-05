RV Education 101: Always look for water damage when buying a used RV

By Mark Polk

The first thing I look for on a used RV is water damage. Water damage is quite common on used RVs. There are several reasons for this, but the leading causes are exposure to the elements, and the seams and sealants on RVs flex and move until there is a small crack or opening that water can penetrate.

If the previous owner did not inspect and reseal the seams and sealants, chances are there is water damage. If you do not know how, or what to inspect for when it comes to water damage, hire a professional RV inspector to do it for you prior to purchasing the RV.

