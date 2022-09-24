RVelectricity: Mike goes to Detroit (Rock City) to check out EVs

Here’s a hint as to where I am this weekend (checking out EVs)…

I feel uptight on a Saturday night

Nine o’clock, the radio’s the only light

I hear my song and it pulls me through

Comes on strong, tells me what I got to do…

For a trip back to 1976, click on the album picture. I was not a big fan, but I covered this song in my band, and it was a lot of fun to play.

It’s the show of shows!

Yes, I’m in Detroit (Rock City) for the International Auto Show. And I’ll be looking at current EVs that will soon be available, as well as a future possibility for an EV chassis that could serve as a Class A or Class C electric RV.

This is great fun and interest since I was a serious motor head in the ’70s, and I’m still a big fan of vehicle design. Now, if you have an extra E-type Jaguar convertible with the V-12 engine you want to send me, I’m all in. Yes, I actually know how to tune multiple carburetors for smooth performance, and my wife has requested British Racing Green, but that part’s negotiable.

Is a Class A EV possible?

I’m not sure, just yet. There are a lot of variables to consider such as driving range, available charging spots on the highway, how to recharge at a campground, and is there enough energy from the grid to power the millions of EVs that will soon be on the road. But I have a personal invite to check out one possible EV chassis at the show which could become a Class A EV.

But I’ve just seen the future of a Class A EV, I believe. Harbinger is introducing an EV-powered truck chassis with real possibilities for a Class A powered by batteries, not an internal combustion engine. And I’ve been offered access to the engineering designing and building of it. Of course, this won’t be available at your local RV dealership anytime soon. But if the charging and range issues can be overcome, then this is the strongest contender I’ve seen so far.

And while I’m here at the show, I’ll be checking out some of the currently available EV offerings. This is a fascinating time for a motor head like me.

Ride the rocket

It appears that Ford has set up a short drag race track and you can sign up for a ride in a Ford F-150 Lightning. From what I’m told, a test driver straps you into the passenger seat and then does a 4-wheel burnout which rockets you down the path.

Nobody has told me how close you get to the wall before they slam on the brakes, so I’ll take a video of the ride.

What won’t work right with EVs now?

While an EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) like the Ford F-150 Lightning is certainly exciting and what all the manufacturers seem to be pushing, my gut feeling is that the electrical power grid and the energy to feed it won’t be ready for perhaps 10 years.

That’s why I’m also studying renewable energy sources including solar, wind, and even nuclear. All options are on the table right now, and I”m interested in anything that can make us energy independent without destroying our environment

What works in EVs right now?

That’s why I think the PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) is the most practical solution for now. This class of EV has a smaller 10kWh battery with a 32-mile electric range, along with a fuel tank and gasoline engine for a total 460-mile range when you turn on the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine).

How to charge a PHEV…

Well, if you could add 2,000 watts of solar panels to the roof of your garage, they could provide roughly 8kWh of recharging power per day for charging your Plug-In Hybrid. And at roughly 3.5 miles of range per kWh, that’s approximately 28 miles of range per day from your solar panel charging station.

Now, that doesn’t sound like a lot for road trips, but my wife drives her gasoline-powered Kia Sorento maybe 15 miles per day. So with that setup, we would never have to pay for charging from the grid, and perhaps only use a few tanks of gasoline per year when we go out of town.

What about towable (toad) EVs?

I think this offers real possibilities for EV toads (towable EVs) that could be towed behind your gas or diesel Class A or C EV. I’ll be talking to the various EV manufacturers about modifying their software to allow the toad to recharge by dynamic braking when the brakes are applied by the tow vehicle. That way you would always arrive at a campground with a fully charged EV toad with a 200- to 300-mile range.

As far as I’ve seen, this is not an option, just yet. But I’m going to push these manufacturers for a change to make it possible. I already have the marketing groups at Ford, Volkswagen, Rivian, and GM on speed dial, and I’ve discussed this with them casually. So now it’s time to talk to engineering. Wish me luck!

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

