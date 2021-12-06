RVelectricity™ – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): 2022 RVelectricity Seminar dates

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today I update you on my upcoming RVelectricity Seminar dates.

Dear Mike,

Just where are you planning to teach your RVelectricity seminars next year? I would really like to attend one. —Big Jim

Dear Big Jim,

Glad you asked… I’ll continue to update this page as more RVelectricity Seminars are added (to a max of 12 in 2022). Exact days and times TBA.

I’ll also be adding evening RVTI Level-3 Electricity classes to many of these events. These advanced CEU classes will be available only to certified RV technicians.

Here’s a partial list of where I’ll be teaching RVelectricity seminars in 2022. I’m going to cap this at a dozen venues next year, but there are still a few slots available. So, if your RV show or rally might be interested in having me teach an on-site or Zoom RVelectricity seminar for your event, best to contact me now since my available dates are quickly filling up. Please contact me by emailing mike (at) NoShockZone (dot) org with the subject “Seminars”.

2022 RVelectricity ™ Seminars (Confirmed unless otherwise marked)

Boston RV & Camping Expo – Jan. 14-17, 2022

Seattle, WA, RV Show – Feb. 17-20, 2022

RVillage Rally, Live Oak, FL – Mar. 9-13, 2022

Puyallup, WA, RV Show – May 5-8, 2022

FMCA – On the Road Into Lebanon Rally, Lebanon, TN – May 23-26, 2022 (PENDING)



Airstream International Rally, Fryeburg, ME – July 23-28, 2022

Enumclaw, WA, RV Show – July 28-31, 2022

FROG Rally, Goshen, IN – Aug. 14-20, 2022

Hershey, PA, RV Show – Sept. 14-18, 2022

Alpine 5th Wheel Owners Rally, Shipshewana IN – Oct. 12-14, 2022 (PENDING)



Please contact me ASAP if you would like me to present an RVelectricity MasterClass or Zoom seminar for your event. There are only a few dates left to book.

Live Ask the Expert webcast this Thursday at 7 p.m. EST

I’ll be live streaming a new Ask the Expert Interview on Thursday evening, December 9, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST. This 60-minute interview will feature Mike Zimmerman, one of the admins at my RVelectricity Facebook Group. Mike Z is not only an electricity expert and instructor on the National Electrical Code, he’s been an Electrical Engineer and Master Electrician for more than 40 years. Plus, Mike Z is also great at troubleshooting electrical problems.

Here’s a peek behind the curtains of the Funkworks video lab, where all the visual magic happens. Nope, this ain’t exactly Skywalker Ranch, but it allows me to do a multi-camera video shoot and bring in guest interviews from around the world. Plus, you can watch any of my streamed webcasts in reruns as many times as you like.

And if you have a YouTube login account you’ll be able to text questions live to Mike Z and myself during the webcast. Sign up for an Ask the Expert webcast reminder HERE.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

