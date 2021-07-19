RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Cybertruck pop-up camper?

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. This week I talk briefly about the Tesla Cybertruck CyberLandr.

Dear Mike,

I saw this custom pop-up camper late last night that’s mounted on a Tesla Cybertruck. Do you know anything about it? —Sleepless in Sacramento

Dear Sleepless,

Nope, this is the first I’ve seen it, so thanks for sharing. Here’s what I know so far from a press release on TOGO.

CyberLandr makes a splash with this Tesla RV add-on

The new Tesla Cybertruck hasn’t hit the road yet, but buyers are lining up to purchase the RV addition known as the CyberLandr. Produced by Stream It, the CyberLandr will add a high-tech, disappearing camping space to Tesla’s groundbreaking electric truck for approximately $50,000.

More than 1,000 units were purchased within 15 days of presales opening. Stream It expects sales to top 10,000 units in 2022. The CyberLandr interior is expected to include sleeping space for up to two adults and two children. It will also include a state-of-the-art kitchen and bathroom, voice-control features, and a StarLink satellite dish.

Source: Insider Stream It Says It Has Received Pre-Orders Totaling $50 Million for Its Tesla Cybertruck RV Add-on, CyberLandr

Please comment…

What do you think? Would you pay $50,000 for a pop-up camper to hang on the back of your Tesla Cybertruck? Or is this just a crazy idea for people with too much money? Please leave your comments below.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

