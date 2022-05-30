RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Some like it hot (not)… Relief for hot flashes

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. Today I discuss relief for hot flashes (yep!).



Dear Mike,

Do you know anything about the Embr Wave watch that my wife can wear to help relieve her hot flashes? It looks interesting, but how can something you plug into a charger keep you cool? Is it really a tiny air conditioner, or what? —James

Dear James,

You’re in luck! My wife, Linda, has been suffering through hot flashes for the last 9 years, and has been using various medications prescribed by her doctor. While they work much of the time, she still gets hot flashes throughout the day, and I can see her glistening from across the room. Yikes! If she’s near the freezer she’ll grab an ice cube and rub it on her chest or wrists, and that usually helps. But since Linda can’t haul a cooler of ice cubes with her all the time, she was interested when I showed her the Embr Watch 2 video. But, first, take a listen to Robert Palmer’s song “Some Like It Hot” HERE.

Fast forward…

So right after your email I looked up Embr and was quickly contacted by their marketing department. After telling them my wife’s history of hot flashes and my background in electrical testing, they agreed to send me an Embr 2 for evaluation.

How does it work?

It’s actually a computer-controlled Peltier effect module that chills the inside of your wrist (and the blood flowing through it) for 3 minutes of quick cooling in hot-flash “boost” mode, or up to 8 hours overnight in a more gentle sleep mode. And it’s all under smartphone control that lets you set how cold it gets for how long at the touch of the buttons on the side of the Wave.

Once you set it up on your smartphone, you can operate the Wave without messing with a phone. But the app does allow you to log your hot flash intervals and adjust the default settings. They also include a mini-charging station to recharge it every day, depending on just how much chillin’ you need.

The following ad was auto-inserted by Google

Does it do anything?

Well, yes, it does! In hot flash mode you can feel it get really cold (almost like an ice cube) in a few seconds. And Linda tells me that if you can chill your wrist quickly enough, the hot flash will subside before it turns into a raging inferno.

Does Linda like it?

Oh, yes, she does. While this isn’t cheap technology (it’s around $300), it’s really inexpensive compared to all the various over-the-counter and prescription meds she takes all the time. Plus, after the first few weeks of use she’s getting more tuned into her own hot-flash warning signs and quickly hits the boost button.

There’s a 30-day easy-return policy for the Embr Wave 2, so if it doesn’t work for you, then it doesn’t cost you anything. But Embr claims something like 90% of women say it really works for them, so I think it’s worth a try. Here’s their website for more information.

Please take this poll

I’m really curious as to how many women who camp have hot flashes. So please take this survey below and let me know.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.



You don’t want to miss Mike’s webcasts on his YouTube channel.



For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign

##RVDT1871;##RVT055