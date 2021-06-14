Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Search...
HomeRV Electricity
RV Electricity

RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): HUGE Klein NCVT (Non-Contact Voltage Tester) Recall

By Mike Sokol
0
RV Electricity

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. This week I discuss the recall of some Klein NCVTs (Non-Contact Voltage Testers).

Non-Contact Voltage Testers Recalled by Klein Tools due to shock hazard

Dear Readers,
If you have a Klein NCVT-1 Non-Contact Voltage Tester like the one pictured here, it’s been recalled due to a switch problem that could present a shock hazard. Stop using it immediately.

Name of product:

Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Tester Model NCVT-1

Hazard with the Klein NCVT:

The on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly. Consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, posing a shock hazard to the users.

Remedy:

Stop using immediately. Replace the Klein NCVT.

Recall date of the Klein NCVT:

June 9, 2021

Units:

About 1,690,000 (In addition, about 67,800 were sold in Canada.)

What you should do…

Please contact Klein Tools to return your unit at no charge for replacement. Note that their website has been down the last few days due to excessive traffic, but I’m sure it will be back up in a day or so. – Mike

Call Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ncvt1support@kleintools.com  or online at  www.kleintools.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.
Join Mike’s popular and informative Facebook group.
And you don’t want to miss Mike’s webcasts on his YouTube channel.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign

##RVDT1621;##RVT1005

Previous articleMembers News for RVers #1004, Sunday edition

Related Articles

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,101FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.