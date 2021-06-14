RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): HUGE Klein NCVT (Non-Contact Voltage Tester) Recall

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. This week I discuss the recall of some Klein NCVTs (Non-Contact Voltage Testers).
Name of product:
Hazard with the Klein NCVT:
The on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly. Consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, posing a shock hazard to the users.
Remedy:
Recall date of the Klein NCVT:
Units:
About 1,690,000 (In addition, about 67,800 were sold in Canada.)
What you should do…
Call Klein Tools at 800-527-3099 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ncvt1support@kleintools.com or online at www.kleintools.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.
Let’s play safe out there….
Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.
Join Mike’s popular and informative Facebook group.
And you don’t want to miss Mike’s webcasts on his YouTube channel.
For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign
##RVDT1621;##RVT1005