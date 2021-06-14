RVelectricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): HUGE Klein NCVT (Non-Contact Voltage Tester) Recall

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM. This week I discuss the recall of some Klein NCVTs (Non-Contact Voltage Testers).

Non-Contact Voltage Testers Recalled by Klein Tools due to shock hazard Dear Readers,

If you have a Klein NCVT-1 Non-Contact Voltage Tester like the one pictured here, it’s been recalled due to a switch problem that could present a shock hazard. Stop using it immediately.

Name of product: Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Tester Model NCVT-1 Hazard with the Klein NCVT: The on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly. Consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, posing a shock hazard to the users. Remedy: Stop using immediately. Replace the Klein NCVT. Units: About 1,690,000 (In addition, about 67,800 were sold in Canada.)

What you should do…

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

