RVelectricity™ – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): May the torque be with you…

Dear Mike,

I really liked the “Mike’s Gadget” in your RVelectricity™ Newsletter last week, but I can’t find a chart showing proper torque values. Please help!!! —Larry the DIY Guy

Dear Larry the DIY Guy,

I’m so glad you’re taking this problem seriously. I get email every week from readers who have burned up Generator Transfer Switches and Shore Power Plugs. One thing to remind you is to make sure ALL power is off. So unplug from shore power, turn off your generator, and power off your inverter.

Safety First!

But first, make sure there’s no possibility of 120-volt power. And if you’re going to re-torque any of your 12-volt DC screws, be sure to disconnect the batteries so you can’t create a shore circuit and melt a wrench, or get your wedding ring or metal bracelet trapped in the fault current path.

What are the numbers?

Just remember these are all in inch-lbs of torque, NOT foot-lbs like your wheel lugs. You’ll want a torque-limiting screwdriver that can be set from 20 in-lbs to 60 in-lbs, and have the proper bits for each type of screw you need to re-torque. Also, back off each screw a little, and then retighten them until the torque screwdriver clicks. You can get this torque screwdriver on Amazon HERE.

Loosen the torque driver when you’re done

After you’ve finished your yearly re-torque maintenance, you’ll want to back off the torque setting on the screwdriver to as low as it will go. This will prevent accuracy drift from the spring being under tension for months at a time.

Chart 1 on WFCO power centers

Chart 2 on standard circuit breakers

Chart 3 on a Southwire Generator Transfer Switch

That’s a wrap!

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play (and stay) safe out there….

