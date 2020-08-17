RV Electricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Why does my 30-amp plug overheat?

By Mike Sokol

Dear Mike,

I’ve had my 30-amp plug burn up a few times in the last couple of seasons. Is it something I’m doing wrong, or something the campground is doing wrong? —Burt

Dear Burt,

Well, as I like to tell my engineering students, “It depends.” Anytime a power connection begins to heat up there’s something wrong.

If the outlet on the pedestal has been overheated before, then its own contacts can overheat your perfectly good 30-amp plug. Or if your 30-amp plug is damaged or corroded, it can damage a perfectly good campsite outlet.

There’s also the possibility that either the shore power plug or outlet was built in a foreign factory that doesn’t comply with all NEMA dimensional and material standards for those connectors. I just don’t know enough to venture a definitive opinion yet.

But all is not lost as Mike Zimmerman and I (over on the RVelectricity Facebook group) are taking on the challenge of trying to determine why this problem seems to happen on a lot of 30-amp shore power connectors, and why it appears that the neutral contacts overheat much more frequently than the hot contacts. It’s a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.

But not to worry, as I’m designing a high-current testing device that can overload any RV connector with up to 180 amperes of current for hours at a time, all without driving up my electric bill too much. It’s just one more piece of test gear I need to build that just doesn’t exist outside of a large test lab, but which can help answer these seemingly simple but rather deep questions. Please Stand By for more science.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

