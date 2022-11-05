RVelectricity: Quartzsite – Here I come…!

Dear Readers,

Last week I told you I was invited to attend and teach one or two RVelectricity seminars at the Quartzsite RV Show in late January 2023. I definitely have one RVelectricity class on basic electrical principles scheduled on Friday, January 27, beginning at 3:00 p.m. I’m asking for an additional seminar spot on Wednesday or Thursday, so we shall see what else turns up.

But wait, there’s more…

I’ve asked my contact at Volkswagen about an ID. Buzz loaner for the week. If they can manage that, I’ll drive it to Quartzsite from LAX airport and see how well it works.

I’ve been promised an ID. Buzz loaner for two years now, and the available loaner date keeps getting pushed back, but this would be a real show stopper if they can supply one for the trip.

Even more…

If I can swing an ID. Buzz loaner, I plan to stop and do a show-and-tell with it for my colleagues at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, CA, earlier in the week. I’ve been promising to stop by with an ID. Buzz for the last two years, but Volkswagen has been late getting them into the media pool.

And I really want to see the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore, where they blast a deuterium pellet with 192 laser beams in an experiment to develop fusion power. That would be a blast (literally)!

The big enchilada!

I’m also working on visiting the Apple Park office in Cupertino, CA, for a show-and-tell with Apple employees and a possible meet-and-greet with Tim Cook. That big spaceship is entirely solar powered, so I think they can spare an extra 100kWh to recharge the ID. Buzz while I’m there. I used to teach advanced audio production classes to the Core Audio Group at Apple, and I’m looking forward to seeing their new circular offices.

Will it all happen?

I’m not sure if these will all happen, since there are so many moving pieces involved. But if they all occur (I hope), that will be a week for the record books.

At the very least, it appears that Quartzsite is locked in, but a lot of the other side trips are dependent on Volkswagen or Ford. Yes, I’ve asked for an F-150 Lightning as a backup in case the ID. Buzz isn’t available. So, fingers crossed that one or the other can be provided for a week.

Let’s play safe out there….

